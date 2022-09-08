FKF transition committee postpones Premier League kick-off

The competition had been scheduled to start on Saturday but now will wait until mid-September

Football Kenya Federation transition committee has postponed the Premier League 2022/23 season kick-off.

The top-tier was expected to begin on September 10, but the date has been pushed to September 24. The transition committee, in a letter signed by the head of the secretariat, Lindah Oguttu, explained what informed their decision to shuffle their initial plans regarding the competition.

"Please note that the new season, which was scheduled to start on September 10, 2022, has been postponed to start on Saturday, September 24, 2022," read a letter signed by Oguttu and seen by GOAL.

"The said postponement has been occasioned by the ongoing player registration. As per our letter dated August 31, the deadline for registration was extended to September 7.

"Reference is made to our communication dated July 28, 2022, regarding the Kenya Premier League 2022/2023 season and in particular the registration of players for the upcoming season.

"The FKF transition committee wishes to notify all FKF PL clubs that the registration period for the 2022/23 season has been extended by a week. The window, initially slated to close on August 31, 2022, shall now close on September 7, 2022," a past letter read.

"The transition committee is planning for a possible physical endurance test, which ideally should be held before the beginning of the next season."

As the league is set to start in late September, confusion surrounds the future of the transition committee. The interim body was formed by the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed.

After the August 9 general election, a new government is expected to be formed soon and it remains unclear whether the new sports minister will retain the transition committee or form a new body.

Recently, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier called for the formation of a normalization committee or the reinstatement of the Nick Mwendwa administration.

"There's no need to play football with the Fifa ban, we will be going nowhere," Rachier said.

"I would like whatever it takes to get the Fifa ban lifted; in other words, try to comply with the Fifa requirements, whether by appointing a normalisation committee or reinstating the previous federation."

Full Fixtures for Matchday One:

Bidco vs Nzoia Sugar

Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars

KCB vs Kariobangi Sharks

Talanta vs Fortune Sacco

APS Bomet vs Nairobi City Stars

Kenya Police vs Bandari

Kakamega Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards

Tusker vs Posta Rangers

Wazito vs Sofapaka