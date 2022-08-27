FKF transition committee makes clarification on Premier League fate following Sports Disputes Tribunal ruling

There was confusion on whether the ruling by the disputes body affected the entire 2021/22 season

The Football Kenya Federation transition committee has made a clarification concerning a ruling made by the Sports Tribunal on Tuesday.

In May, seven National Super League teams and a Division One club moved to the tribunal and sought an intervention to have the transition committee allow the FKF standing committees to carry out their independent mandates as prescribed by the federation’s constitution.

Migori Youth, Dandora Love, Gusii FC, Zoo FC, Kisumu All Stars, Mwatate United, and Coastal Heroes in the NSL, and Kamungei United in the FKF Division One League were the teams that sought the intervention from the John Ohaga-led disputes tribunal.

FKF judicial bodies and standing committee, Kariobangi Sharks FC, Vihiga United FC, Mathare United FC, and Sofapaka FC later joined them as interested parties in the case.

The committee, through the bodies it had formed, had made decisions that relegated Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets from the Premier League. In the National Super League, Dandora Love and Gusii United were relegated.

In his ruling, John Ohaga, the chairman of the Sports Disputes Tribunal – ruled that the FKF transition committee made a mistake in ignoring the federation-constituted bodies and forming its own to decide disputes involving teams in the top tier and the second tier leagues.

The ruling caused confusion, and the interim body – charged with running football activities in Kenya – has now made a clarification.

"The attention of the FKF transition committee has been drawn to a ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal Petition No. E021 OF 2021 and would like to inform all football stakeholders that the 2021/2022 leagues have not been invalidated by the tribunal and the league standings released by the FKF Transition Committee remain the same," the statement seen by GOAL read.

Ohaga, in an interview with Nation Sport, clarified that the leagues were not annulled entirely, saying only the teams that were part of the case won and were the ones affected by the ruling.

"We have just made a declaration which has affected some teams which had a case before the SDT and won," said Ohaga.