FKF to settle four million referees allowances

The referees had gone for several months without pay after Fifa delayed in remitting the grants

Kenyan referees are set to receive their dues owed to them by the Football Federation.

The whistle blowers in the lower tier competitions have not been paid for close to four months now following the delay by Fifa to release the funds to FKF.

This, however, is set to come to an end after the federation finally received the funds from the international body. FKF effected the payments worth Sh4 million to referees officiating in the FKF National Super League, Women , and Women Division One League.

NSL referees received close to Sh2.5m with their WPL and WD1 counterparts getting Sh900, 000 and Sh600, 000 respectively. According to a statement from the federation, the arrears are set to be settled in due course.