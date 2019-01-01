FKF to pay NSL referees vowing to down tools over delayed salaries

The match officials have threatened to skip the start of the season unless they receive their salaries from FKF

National Super League (NSL) referees are crying foul over unpaid allowances that have accumulated since December 2018.

Goal has spoken to several officials about their financial problems with Football Federation (FKF).

“Since match-day one we have not been paid, all the Federation has done is lie to us. They told us they will clear our debts before Afcon but that has not been done, we are way past Afcon and still waiting,” one referee told Goal in an exclusive interview.

The referees have spoken to Goal on condition their names will be not revealed.

“If they claim they do not have money for the league, where did our money go? We understand the sponsors paid, why have we not been given our dues?” another referee stated.

“We are contemplating on laying down our tools when the season begins because it seems the Federation is interested in cheap publicity when we are dying here. One of our own is in dire need of cash because of what he is facing, but he cannot do anything,” said another referee.

When reached for comment, FKF interim CEO and Head of Communication and Marketing Barry Otieno admitted the referees have not been paid, but the issue will be solved soon.

“FKF is facing financial constraints, it is not our wish to see things going on as they do now. Our monies from Fifa have been delayed but we are expecting them anytime in August, probably at the end,” Otieno told Goal .

“Once the monies hit our accounts, we will pay some of it to the referees. We are still committed to settle the debts and we still believe everyone has to be paid for the work done.

“We request the referees to bear with us for the time being as we look for a long term solution. Remember as it stands we have no sponsor and that has affected us.”