FKF to observe fairness in John Avire transfer saga investigation - Mwendwa

Mwendwa assures fairness and justice will be observed as FKF investigates whether Muthomi wanted Avire to secretly sign for an unnamed Egyptian team

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has assured justice will be dispensed in regard to the ongoing investigations on the John Avire transfer saga.

FKF was forced to form an investigative committee to look into the allegations which chief executive officer Robert Muthomi was secretly acting as Avire's agent and was aiding the player to join an unnamed club in .

Muthomi has so far stepped aside from his FKF CEO and general-secretary positions to pave way for the investigations. Barry Otieno, in the meantime, has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer.

“I want to be clear that the Federation will maintain fairness to all parties involved to ensure that the committee independently carries out its mandate to its logical conclusion,” Mwendwa told FKF's official portal.

The country's football governing body has also maintained Avire remains a player until when his contract runs out. Sofapaka's president Elly Kalekwa was the first person to blow the whistle with regards to the alleged secret transfer to , allegedly without the blessings of his current club.

“Any person found culpable will be held responsible, in accordance with the FKF disciplinary code. Most importantly, for the avoidance of doubt and for the good of the game, we wish to reiterate that John Avire, remains a Sofapaka FC player with a valid contract running until December 31, 2020,” FKF maintained.