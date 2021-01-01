FKF sweating on league return as Ministry of Health keeps silent

The top tie is scheduled to return on Wednesday, May 12 with two matches scheduled

The expected Wednesday return of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League might be delayed because the Ministry of Health has not provided the green light so far.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had mandated the ministry in conjunction with that of Sports to give the guidelines on the return of football and other sports in the country. However, despite the latter playing its part, the former are yet to approve the move to resume the league as planned.

"The Ministry of Health has delayed giving us an okay to continue with our preparations for the league to resume on Wednesday 12," a top official from the federation who did not wish to be mentioned told Goal on Saturday.

"They are not saying anything, they have just been silent over the issue. And we have to play on Wednesday. They have received all they need from the Sports Ministry but they have not yet replied."

Goal's efforts to get the Permanent Secretary from the respective ministry to comment on the matter, have not received a response yet.

On May 5, the FKF released a revised fixture list for the FKF Premier League.

The top-flight was halted on March 26 after President Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities owing to a spike in the numbers of positive Covid-19 tests in the country.

However, last weekend, he lifted the ban on sporting activities but ordered they return under strict adherence to Covid-19 measures as per the guidelines issued by the Ministries of Health and Sports.

According to the fixture list obtained by Goal, AFC Leopards will kick off the resumption on May 12 with a home game against Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium before Gor Mahia enter the same pitch to face Wazito FC.

On Friday, May 14, Kariobangi Sharks will welcome Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani Annex while on Saturday, May 15, seven matches will be played across the country with Western Stima hosting Posta Rangers at Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Tusker coming up against KCB at Kasarani Annex.

In other matches, Bandari entertain Bidco United in Mombasa, AFC Leopards entertain Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Stadium, Mathare United invite Vihiga United at Kasarani Annex, Gor Mahia come up against Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Stadium while Sofapaka will face Wazito at Wundanyi Grounds.