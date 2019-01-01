FKF suspends Northern Wanderers results after the club's dissolution

The club remained in bottom-place after picking up no wins in 11 matches and have also conceded the most number of goals

Football Federation (FKF) has suspended matches involving Northern Wanderers FC in the National Super League (NSL).

The Wanderers took the place of Eldoret Youth in the second-tier competition. They conceded 27 goals and scored a paltry nine goals with their campaign taking a tumble one game after another.

“We are in receipt of communication from Northern Wanderers FC (formerly Eldoret Youth) notifying us of the dissolution of the club,” stated FKF's head of competitions Frank Ogola, in a letter to the NSL's chairperson.

The Northern Wanderers management wanted Eldoret Youth to automatically replace them in NSL but FKF referred the matter to its League's and Competitions Committee for determination.

“Further, the Northern Wanderers management, in line with the memorandum of understanding they had with Eldoret Youth FC, requested Eldoret Youth reclaim their position in the National Super League, 2019/20 season,” the letter added.

“However, after several deliberations and consultations, we wish to notify you [NSL management] that all the matches which involved Northern Wanderers FC (Eldoret Youth FC) remain suspended. The matter has been referred to the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee for determination.

“The decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as possible.”

The club opened their NSL campaign with a shocking 8-0 loss to Nairobi Stima and should FKF rule the club is suspended from the competition altogether, it only means the teams which picked wins over them will automatically lose points accrued from those victories.