FKF suspends leagues, in talks with government over new Covid-19 directive

Top flight sides and lower league teams have been affected by the order of banning sports activities in the western region

Football Kenya Federation has suspended sports activities in 13 counties where a partial lockdown was ordered due to the rising coronavirus cases.



Although FKF suspended the activities, it confirmed they are in talks with the government to have the affected sides play their matches in the counties that are not affected by the order. Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, Vihiga United and Nzoia Sugar are the top-flight teams who were affected by the new directive as they reside in the affected regions.

"Reference is made to the Ministry of Health directive dated June 17, 2021 with regard to the developing Covid-19 situation in the country, which led to the suspension of sports activities in Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori counties," the FKF letter seen by Goal read.



"In light of the foregoing, and the urgent need to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the aforementioned 13 counties, the federation has, with immediate effect, suspended all FKF Women Division One, FKF Division One and Two, County and Sub-County leagues, as well as all grassroots football programmes in the said counties for a period of 30 days.



"For avoidance of doubt, leagues in the counties not affected by the government's directive will go on as scheduled in line with the existing FKF/Caf and government Covid-19 protocols.



"Additionally, the federation will continue to engage the government with a view of having Premier League clubs, National Super League sides and Division One teams from the affected 13 counties play their home matches in the neighboring counties."



After the Ministry of Health announced the new order, Kakamega Homeboyz's chair, Cleophas Shimanyula was quick to point out how the move would affect their teams.



"We cannot afford to sustain these players to live outside their towns so we cannot be able to honour the remaining matches, it will not be possible and we now have to wait for FKF to give us direction on the matter," Shimanyula said.



Although the new directive affects mainly the Western regions, it is the third time that sports activities have been suspended since the pandemic first struck the country over one year ago.