FKF suspends all leagues after President Kenyatta's directives

This is the second time the leagues in the country is stopped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, after being halted almost exactly 12 months ago

The Football Kenya Federation has suspended all the leagues in the country in the wake of the presidential address made on Friday, in which the Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta, suspended all sporting activities owing to the rising number of Covid-19 positive tests.

It is for this reason the Federation was left with no choice but to stop the ongoing season until further notice.

"Football Kenya Federation has with immediate effect, suspended all FKF Leagues and competitions, which include but are not limited to the FKF-PL league, National Super League, FKF Division 1, FKF Division 2 leagues, all FKF women Leagues, all FKF branch, and grassroots leagues as well as all FKF national and grassroots tournaments, until further notice," read a statement from the Federation addressed to clubs and obtained by Goal.

"The decision has been occasioned by [Friday's] national presidential address, with regard to the developing Covid-19 situation in the country and the urgent need to mitigate the spread of the pandemic."

In the address made on Friday afternoon, President Kenyatta did not specify when the measures will be revised.

"To avert a national health crisis and upon the advice of the national security council, the council of governors, and also in keeping with the recommendations of the national emergency response committee on Covid-19, I hereby issue the public order No. 2 of 2021 on the coronavirus pandemic," read the speech seen by Goal.

"That all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended within the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru until further notice.

"That all sporting activities are hereby suspended, similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including members clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed."

Article continues below

This is the second time the activities will cease from operating after a similar order was issued in March 2020 when the first cases of the coronavirus pandemic were recorded in Kenya.

It led to the annulment of the top tier and Gor Mahia were crowned as the champions, a decision which was disputed for many months thereafter.

They went on to represent the country in Caf Champions League but were eliminated, and dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated in the final qualifier.