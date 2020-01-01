FKF summons Gor Mahia chairman Rachier over StarTimes stand-off

The K’Ogalo chairman is alleged to have written a letter to the broadcasting firm asking them to withdraw the endorsement letter

Football Federation Independent Dispute and Arbitration Committee has summoned chairman Ambrose Rachier over allegations of bringing football in the country into disrepute.

On last Wednesday, the FKF National Executive Committee opened disciplinary proceedings against Rachier who is accused of writing a letter to sponsors StarTimes to withdraw the endorsement of the broadcast deal.

The disciplinary committee has now moved to summon the veteran football administration to answer to the charges labelled against him.

More teams

“Football Kenya Federation, the complainant, has filed a formal complaint against you the particulars of which are set out in the copy thereof annexed and attached hereto,” a letter from FKF to Rachier obtained by Goal read.

“You are hereby required within seven days from the date of service hereof to appear and respond to the complaint, enter an appearance in the said suit either personally or by duly appointed advocate.

“Your response should be scanned and filed with the committee or deposited in a sealed envelope addressed to the IDAC chairperson.

“Should you fail to appear and respond within the time mentioned above the committee shall proceed to hear and determine the complaint in your absence.”

The deal generated intense friction within Gor Mahia’s hierarchy and even led to the suspension of secretary-general Sam Ochola who had written and signed a letter supporting the FKF-StarTimes deal.

“We have suspended our secretary Sam [Ochola] pending his explanation in regards to the letter he wrote to StarTimes purporting to endorse the deal with FKF, but if he gives satisfactory defence we will lift it,” said Rachier in an earlier interview.

Article continues below

“What he did was wrong, he went behind my back and the club’s members to write the letter, I have a strong feeling he was ‘bought’ by FKF to do the act, we will have him suspended pending investigations and even the club patron Raila Odinga is aware of the decision.

Rachier is among Premier League chairmen who had expressed his reservation over the broadcast deal and up to now Gor Mahia are yet to ratify it.

have also dragged their feet in endorsing the matter whereas Zoo FC and have been expelled due to their opposition to the broadcasting partnership.