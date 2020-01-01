FKF Shield: Venue change gives Gor Mahia unfair advantage against Posta Rangers - Omollo

The tactician is unhappy following the change of venue from Narok to Nakuru

Posta coach Sammy Omollo believes have an unfair advantage following the changing of their FKF match from Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok to Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams are set to play each other in the Round of 16 this weekend, with the winner qualifying for the quarter-finals. However, the former international is unhappy with the venue change which he states could have remained the same.

"I do not think it was fair for our game to be taken to Afraha Stadium," Omolo told Goal on Thursday.

"Afraha is just like Gor Mahia's home ground, they have been playing their league matches at the venue. Narok would have been a better place for us, I do not know the reason for changing, but regardless, it is giving [Gor Mahia] unfair advantage against Rangers."

The vocal tactician has however vowed to help his team give their best on the pitch to stand a chance of making it to the next phase of the competition.

"It is a knockout competition and we want to put a brave fight on the pitch to stand a better chance of advancing. We have been preparing well, coming up with tactics that will help us win the game.

"The match is definitely going to be tough but we will concentrate for the entire 90 minutes and try to get an early goal," Omollo concluded.

FC are the defending champions.

