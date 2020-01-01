FKF Shield offers Sofapaka chance to taste glory once again - Jacobs

The defender hopes a good run in the domestic competition will insure their poor campaign in KPL

FKF tournament offers the best chance to be crowned champions, defender Faina Jacobs has said.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will face the Division One outfit Balaji EPZ FC at Camp Toyoyo for the Round of 32 of the domestic competition on Saturday and Jacobs has urged his teammates to ensure they fight for a win.

The winner of the Shield trophy will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament in the 2020/21 season and the defender also said that is another reason why Sofapaka should approach their games with seriousness.

“Yes, it is a huge opportunity to be crowned champions, it has been a while since we last had such a fete. The cup games give us a bigger opportunity to fight for some glory because largely we are not at our best in the league,” Jacobs told the club's website.

“We value the FKF Cup tournament because it’s an opportunity to participate in continental football.

“Everyone in the club has knowledge of what the club wants out of the tournament. It’s simple, to win the trophy.”

The centre-back added that should they win the trophy it would be a good ending to the season where they have also struggled in the league.

“Every single ambition and preparation before the season begins is always factored in effectively competing for glory thus any cup that comes our way, we take it seriously,” he concluded.

“A win for us will be the perfect ending of the season so we are going for a kill and it starts by winning the match against Balaji EPZ.”

Sofapaka lost 3-2 to in the 2018 final match at Kasarani Stadium and that prolonged their wait of this title.