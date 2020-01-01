FKF Shield: Naivas FC drawn to face Gor Mahia as Bandari battle KSC Ogopa

FC will take on minnows Naivas FC in Round 32 of the Betway FKF .

In the draw conducted on Tuesday, defending champions will come up against KSG Ogopa, Wazito FC will battle Egerton FC, will be up against Balaji EPZ while last year’s finalist will entertain Division One side KenPoly.

According to the draw, the 16 clubs that gained passage from the preliminary round will face off 16 Kenyan Premier League ( ) and National Super League clubs in the Round of 32 matches slated for February 15, and 16.

The finals have been slated for May 30.

The tournament winner will carry home Ksh2million, while the runners-up will pocket Ksh1million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Ksh750, 000 and Ksh500, 000 respectively.

Apart from the prize money, the winner will also get the ticket to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup for next season.

Round of 32 fixtures: Saturday, February 15: Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm), Tandaza vs Posta (Camp Toyoyo, 3:30 pm), Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta (Ruiru Grounds, 3 pm), SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco (Ukunda Show Ground, 3 pm), Nyabururu Sportiff vs Kisumu Allstars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm), Egerton vs Wazito (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Flamingo vs Migori Youth (Flamingo Grounds, Naivasha, 3 pm) and Transfoc vs Ushuru (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 3pm).

Sunday, February 16: KSG Ogopa vs Bandari (Machakos Stadium, 3 pm), Naivas vs Gor Mahia (Machakos Stadium, 3:30 pm), Kenpoly vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Stadium, 1 pm), Balaji EPZ vs Sofapaka FC (Kasarani Stadium, 3;30 pm), Keroka Technical vs (Gusii Stadium, 1 pm), Zoo Youth vs (Gusii Stadium, 3:30 pm), Elim vs AFC (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 3 pm) and Luanda Villa vs (Mumias Complex,3 pm).