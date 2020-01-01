FKF Shield: AFC Leopards, Bandari, Gor Mahia to battle for quarter-final tickets

The KPL takes break as teams battle for the Shield quarter-finals

16 teams are set to play each other in the annual knock-out competition this weekend.

The FKF Shield Round of 16 is scheduled to take centre stage this weekend with 16 teams battling it out for the quarter-finals.

On Saturday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Stewart Hall's side Wazito FC will host at 1 pm before 10-time champions welcome Posta at the same venue. Another all Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash will be between defending champions who will host at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

More teams

At Kianyaga stadium, Fortune Sacco will host Bidco United who are placed second in the National Super League.

On Sunday, will be at Afraha to play second-tier team Migori Youth at 1 pm. Thereafter, 2017 champions AFC will tackle Ushuru. KPL strugglers Kisumu All-Stars will play Keroka Tech at Moi Stadium as host FC Talanta.

Fixtures

Wazito vs KCB

Gor Mahia vs

Bandari vs Sofapaka

Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United

Kisumu Allstars vs Keroka Technical Uni.

Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta

AFC Leopards vs Ushuru

Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth