FKF Shield: AFC Leopards, Bandari, Gor Mahia to battle for quarter-final tickets

The KPL takes break as teams battle for the Shield quarter-finals

16 teams are set to play each other in the annual knock-out competition this weekend.

The FKF Shield Round of 16 is scheduled to take centre stage this weekend with 16 teams battling it out for the quarter-finals.

On Saturday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Stewart Hall's side Wazito FC will host KCB at 1 pm before 10-time champions Gor Mahia welcome Posta Rangers at the same venue. Another all Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clash will be between defending champions Bandari who will host Sofapaka at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

    At Kianyaga stadium, Fortune Sacco will host Bidco United who are placed second in the National Super League.

    On Sunday, Ulinzi Stars will be at Afraha to play second-tier team Migori Youth at 1 pm. Thereafter, 2017 champions AFC Leopards will tackle Ushuru. KPL strugglers Kisumu All-Stars will play Keroka Tech at Moi Stadium as Kariobangi Sharks host FC Talanta.

    Fixtures

    Wazito vs KCB 

    Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers 

    Bandari vs Sofapaka 

    Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United 

    Kisumu Allstars vs Keroka Technical Uni. 

    Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta 

    AFC Leopards vs Ushuru

    Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth 

