FKF Shield Cup winners Bandari FC closing in on two signings

The Dockers will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup in the new season

FC are close to sealing deals for Danson Chetambe of and 's Cliff Kasuti, Goal can reveal.

Chetambe was exceptional for the Kericho-based side and managed to score 10 goals in the recently completed Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, which played a key role in helping the team avoid relegation.

For Kasuti things could have been better, after he has overlooked for large parts of the season by coach John Baraza since joining from .

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed to Goal that negotiations, but neither of the two deals are close to a conclusion.

“We are negotiating with Chetambe, he was exceptional for Zoo last season and really helped the team to avoid relegation. He is the type of player we want and yes we are in discussions,” Mwalala told Goal.

“Nothing has been formalised, because the transfer window is still closed, but once we reach an agreement we will let you know.”

Article continues below

Mwalala says Kasuti has room for improvement and but that he has faith in him.

“Just like Chitambe, we are on talks with Kasuti. He is a young player with a lot of potential, we want to give him a chance and see what he can offer us,” Mwalala added.

Bandari finished the season in the second position on the KPL table and won the .