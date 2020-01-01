FKF Shield Cup: Wazito FC did not want a walkover against KCB - Hall

The tactician states his charges were prepared to defeat the Bankers in the annual competition

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall states he would have preferred playing Wazito than get a walkover in the FKF .

The Bankers pulled out of the competition as a precautionary measure after the government announced one case of the coronavirus in the country and suspended all social gatherings and sporting activities. The 61-year old believes it could have been easy for his team to get a win in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals.

"I prefer playing [ ] than getting a walkover in the competition," Hall told Goal on Saturday.

"We had prepared well for the match and going six matches without a loss gave us motivation. We stood a better chance of defeating them and advancing to the next phase of the competition."

The former AFC coach has also revealed the target for the club this season.

"Our main aim is to go all the way to the final in the Shield and collect as many points as possible in the league. It is an achievable target for us and we are working harder to achieve it," Hall concluded.

The other Shield Cup matches planned for this weekend include travelling to Mombasa to take on , National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday, AFC Leopards will come up against NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.

will have to overcome Migori Youth to progress to the next phase as battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards and Ushuru match.