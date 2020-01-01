FKF Shield Cup: Ushuru FC unlucky to lose vs AFC Leopards - Omondi

The tactician insists his charges deserved to win against the former champions despite exiting the competition

Ushuru FC coach James Omondi believes AFC did not play well despite advancing to the quarter-finals of the FKF .

After a goalless draw, the 10-time champions won the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2 to eliminate the National Super League side from the annual competition.

The former Muhoroni Youth coach claimed his team was punished for failing to make use their chances and didn't deserve to be knocked out.

"Leopards were lucky to eliminate us from the competition because we were in charge," Omondi told Goal.

"Tactically we were on top and [Leopards] struggled to match us. They did not play well, because if they could have done so they could have scored four or five goals.

"However, it did not happen and we had to go all the way to the penalties.

"Our main undoing was on the attacking front where we did not convert the few chances we got."

Nevertheless, the tactician believes the match has had a positive impact on the players ahead of their league assignment.

"It was a good opportunity for us to learn and it has given us a good platform to prepare for our next league match against Migori Youth," Omondi added.

The winner of the competition will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.