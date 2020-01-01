FKF Shield Cup to be played to conclusion once Government approves - Mwendwa

The overall winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2020/21 season

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the will be played to a conclusion.

The competition was halted in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic; by the time, the tournament was in the knockout phase. Initially, the Federation had stated the chances of playing the competition were slim but with the graph of the virus going down, there is renewed hope.

"The [FKF Shield] will be played to a conclusion for us to get a deserving team to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup, otherwise we will not have a representative," the incumbent FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"We have decided the competition has to end."

The youthful administrator has further clarified the dates for the annual competition.

"On the dates, we are still waiting for the government to approve the dates we proposed to them," Mwendwa revealed.

"They have not yet communicated on our proposal but once they do, we will have a clear way forward."

In the round of 16 matches, AFC survived an Ushuru FC scare to advance to the next round. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Ingwe advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-2.

Ulinzi defeated Migori Youth by a solitary goal while claimed a 4-1 win against Migori Youth.

Apart from , who pulled out of the competition, failed to turn up for their game against Posta at Afraha Stadium while defending champions FC were also a no-show at Mbaraki Stadium where they were scheduled to play .

Bidco United, who were promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) alongside Nairobi City Stars, also failed to travel to Kianyaga Stadium where they were to play Fortune Sacco, and Keroka Technical University failed to honour their game against Kisumu All-Stars.

coach Sammy Omollo had initially stated it was possible for the remaining matches to be played.

"It was a rushed decision to end the season but we can amend it by playing the domestic competition," Omollo told Goal.

We have teams that are desperate to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"The Federation should sit with the Government and seek special permission for the remaining matches to be played, without fans. It is very possible."