FKF Shield Cup: Sofapaka will face a good test against Bandari – Baraza

The Batoto ba Mungu coach says they are ready to face the Dockers in the next round of the knockout competition

coach John Baraza has welcomed the Round of 16 draw for the FKF where they have been pitted to face .

Sofapaka had to fight tooth and nail before eliminating minnows EPZ Balaji on penalties while Bandari won 2-0 against KSG Ogopa in their Round of 32 matches.

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides have now been pitted to face each other in the Round of 16 and Batoto ba Mungu coach Baraza says they are looking forward to the tough but must-win fixture.

“It’s a good match for us because it will be a good test. We are going to give it our best because it’s an opportunity to grace continental football,” Baraza told the club’s official website.

“They are the defending champions and they will come out to defend it, thus it’s going to be a difficult duel but we are ready for them.

“The club hierarchy is so ambitious about the tournament leaving us with no room but to go all out to ensure we win the Cup. It’s a must-win match for us and we are feeling very ready to bring honour to the club.”

The other Round of 16 fixtures will see taking on Posta , AFC battle National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru FC while Wazito FC will come up against .

The final of the competition will be staged on May 30.

The tournament winner will take home Ksh2million, while the runners-up will pocket Ksh1million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams will get Ksh750, 000 and Ksh500, 000, respectively.

FKF Round of 16: FC Talanta vs , vs Gor Mahia, Sofapaka v Bandari, Bidco United vs Fortune Sacco, v Kisumu All-Stars, Ushuru vs AFC Leopards, KCB vs Wazito FC, Migori Youth v .