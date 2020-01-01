FKF Shield Cup: Sofapaka FC survive penalty scare as Wazito FC advance

Minnows put a brave fight but fail to make it past their experienced opponents

Wazito FC advanced to the third round of the FKF Shield after a narrow 1-0 win against Egerton FC.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have not been having a good run in the top-tier, and Saturday's match offered them a break and an opportunity to experiment with some of their tactics against minnows Egerton.

Augustine Otu's strike after just 20 minutes was all the Stewart Hall-led side needed to make it to the Round of 16.

Three-time champions had to settle their game with Balaji FC through penalties after settling to a goalless draw in regular time. Batoto ba Mungu converted all their spot-kicks while Balaji scored just four.

Posta needed an Ezekiel Okare strike with just two minutes to go to salvage a draw against Tandaza FC in regular time before eventually winning 5-4 in the shoot-out.

Tandaza had scored first in the 14th minute and put a brave fight to limit the Mailmen from getting the equalizer until a lapse in concentration cost them a vital win.

Saturday results

Jericho Revelation 1-2 Bidco United

Tandaza 1 (4) – (5) 1

Balaji EPZ 0 (4) – (5) 0 Sofapaka

Zetech Titans 2 (5) – (6) 2 FC Talanta

SS Assad 1(0) – (3) 1 Fortune Sacco

Nyabururu Sportiff 0 (3) – (4) 0 Kisumu Allstars

Egerton 0-1 Wazito

Flamingo 0-1 Migori Youth

Transfoc (3) 0-0 (5) Ushuru