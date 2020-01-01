FKF Shield Cup: Sofapaka blame federation for aborted game vs Bandari

Batoto ba Mungu say they are not ready to travel to the coastal-based side to play the same game again

President Elly Kalekwa has stated the Football Federation (FKF) are to blame for the aborted FKF game against on Saturday.

Batoto ba Mungu were scheduled to lock horns with the defending champions at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, but the latter failed to turn up.

Subsequently, the administrator said they are not ready to travel to Mombasa again to play the same game since they had already played their part.

"First, we cannot blame Bandari at all, we fault the federation because it is the one organizing matches," Kalekwa told Goal on Sunday.

"FKF assured us the game will be played in an empty stadium and we obliged and travelled only for the game to bounce.

"We have spent a lot of money to make the journey successful and it is shame the game was not played. We are eagerly waiting for FKF's decision on this.

"We cannot travel to Mombasa again to play the same game, never! If the federation wants the match to be played, then it should be in Nairobi.

"If we will be awarded a win, we welcome it as well although we want to play the game."

Kalekwa also claimed the statement from Bandari about postponing the game owing to the government's directive to suspend all the sporting activities due to coronavirus was a mere excuse.

"[Bandari] had issues with the playing time, they wanted the game to be played at 14:00 as opposed to 16:00 as the federation had planned. When it failed to happen, they came with an excuse," he continued.

"It hurts travelling to Mombasa then fail to play, it is not fair at all."

Other matches that failed to see the light of the day were Posta against and against Wazito FC. K'Ogalo and the Bankers failed to travel for their respective games.