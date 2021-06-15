FKF Shield Cup: Shikanda wants AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia derby at Nyayo

The Ingwe boss reveals to Goal the domestic cup final will only serve its purpose if the FKF secures Nyayo or Kasarani for use

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has sent a plea to the government to allow them to use Nyayo Stadium for the FKF Shield Cup final against their rivals Gor Mahia.

The two Kenyan giants will face off in the Mashemeji derby on July 4 and as it stands the match could be played at Utalii or Ruaraka grounds owing to the government’s stance that Nyayo and Kasarani are not available for football.

According to Shikanda, if the match is played at Nyayo or Kasarani then at least a few fans from both sides will be allowed to attend since the match is a final and derby.

What has been said?

“It will be very important if the federation and the government can allow us to use either Nyayo or Kasarani, especially if the match is played at Nyayo it will be very nice,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We want the fans to attend but of course it will not be possible to have them at Utalii or Ruaraka but if it is Nyayo then we are ready to engage the government to allow few fans to attend.

“It is a big match which deserves a huge atmosphere, these two teams met last in such a final in 2013 and you can imagine how good if they face with fans rallying behind them, I wish the government can listen to us and give us a good venue and also allow a few fans.

“Our players have suffered a lot playing at Utalii and Ruaraka, the playing surface is getting worse and players are picking unnecessary injuries, the game is also not flowing as per what the coaches want, we hope to get Nyayo at least for the final.”

What is FKF saying?

When reached for comment, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they have started engaging the government to see whether they can give them access to Nyayo for the final.

“We have approached again and we are waiting for their response but to be honest it is a big match and we need a good venue, we also hope they can allow a few fans to attend,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We hope they can give us even the Kasarani Annex, it is better than playing the final at Utalii or Ruaraka but if they don’t then we will have no option, we can still use Utalii.”

Apart from the winner sealing a ticket to Caf Confederation Cup, Ksh2million prize money will also be at stake.

Gor Mahia made it to the final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time while AFC Leopard also toiled to get past Division One side Equity Bank, whom they beat 6-5 also on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.