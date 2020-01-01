FKF Shield Cup: Round of 16 fixtures released as KPL clubs face tricky ties

The clubs fight for Sh2 million cash prize and a Caf Confederation Cup slot continues into the month of March

The Football Federation (FKF) has released the Round of 16 fixtures for the as top Premier League sides are set to face-off.

The matches have been slated for March 14 and 15 as Wazito FC are set to host fellow side at Kenyatta Stadium on the first day of action. will then host Posta at the same venue while will have to take a trip down to the coastal city of Mombasa for their match against .

The National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium.

More teams

On March 15, AFC are up against the NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.

will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards vs Ushuru match.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka head coach John Baraza stated their match against Bandari will be a good test for his players

“It’s a good match for us because it will be a good test. We are going to give it our best because it’s an opportunity to grace continental football,” Baraza told the club’s official website in an earlier interview.

“They are the defending champions and they will come out to defend it, thus it’s going to be a difficult duel but we are ready for them.

“The club hierarchy is so ambitious about the tournament leaving us with no room but to go all out to ensure we win the Cup. It’s a must-win match for us and we are feeling very ready to bring honour to the club.”

The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as aSh2 million cash prize. The runners-up will be awarded Shs1 million while the third and fourth-placed sides will get Sh750,000 and Sh 500,000, respectively.

Saturday, March 14 fixtures

Wazito vs KCB (Machakos Stadium, 13:00)

Gor Mahia vs (Machakos Stadium, 15:30)

Bandari vs Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 15:00)

Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 15:00)

Sunday, March 15 fixtures

Kisumu Allstars vs Keroka Technical Uni. (Moi Stadium, 15:00)

Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta (Machakos Stadium, 13:00)

AFC Leopards vs Ushuru (Machakos Stadium, 15:30)

Article continues below

Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 15:00)



