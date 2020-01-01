FKF Shield Cup: Posta Rangers waiting for Gor Mahia to arrive - Mbugi

The Mailmen skipper believes the team was prepared well enough to defeat K'Ogalo

Posta captain Joseph Mbugi states they are not keen on getting a walkover against but they would rather play them in the FKF .

The Mailmen were to play the 10-time champions at Afraha Stadium on Saturday but the latter have not travelled to Nakuru and have requested the Football Federation (FKF) pushes their game to Sunday. However, by the time this article was published, FKF had not replied.

The 34-year old has revealed they were keen on getting a positive result to advance to the quarter-finals of the annual competition.

"We are still at Nakuru hoping [Gor Mahia] will turn up for the game," Mbugi told Goal on Saturday.

"There is no point in preparing for the game as we have and then all of a sudden it is a walkover. Let us believe something will happen between now and the afternoon when our game is scheduled."

The skipper further says they are keen on bouncing back from a recent unsatisfying run in the Kenyan Premier League where they have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches.

"It is a fact of late we have not played well in the league, but we had an opportunity to make amends against Gor Mahia this weekend. We need to start winning matches.

"It is not that we have been playing badly, our main undoing has been making costly mistakes," Mbugi concluded.

The Shield winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.