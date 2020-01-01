FKF Shield Cup: Posta Rangers to field experienced players after penalty scare – Omollo

The Mailmen’s coach accuses his second-string side of underrating their opponents despite winning on penalties

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has assured club fans he will go for an experienced squad in their next match in the FKF .

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side was 1-0 down in their match against UON Tandaza with only three minutes left on the clock but equalised in the dying moments courtesy of a strike by Ezekiel Okare.

The mid-season acquisition from then went on to score the deciding spot-kick in the resultant shootout as the Mailmen booked a place in the Round of 16.

More teams

Omollo is not happy with how his side was forced to struggle against the minnows and has now vowed to use the first-team squad in the next round.

“It was a very difficult game but I know whoever we are going to face in the next round, I will be forced to field experienced players to avoid what I saw today (Saturday),” Omollo told Goal.

“We underrated the team but it was not my intention because when I play the second string team I am also looking at the different styles that can work for the team.

“The problem was my players took the game casually and underrated the opponents and I am happy we finally made it, I will not repeat the same mistake again, I will do everything possible to make sure we play well in the next round.”

In other matches played on Saturday, played out a 0-0 draw against Balaji EPZ, only to win the match in the resultant shootout.

Article continues below

Earlier on at the same venue, Bidco United beat Jericho Revelation 2-1, and will now face off with Fortune Sacco, who also needed a shootout to dump out Division One League side SS Assad in Ukunda.

Kisumu All-Stars, FC Talanta, and Ushuru were also forced into penalties where they went through at the expense of Nyabururu Sportiff, Zetech Titans and Transfoc, respectively.

Seven more matches have been lined up on Sunday, the highlight being a doubleheader at the Kasarani Stadium pitting against Kenpoly and thereafter against Division One League side Naivas.