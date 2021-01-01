FKF Shield Cup: Miheso on target as Gor Mahia advance to Round of 32

The Kenyan league champions have progressed in the domestic cup following a comfortable win away in Mombasa on Sunday

Gor Mahia qualified for the next round of the FKF Shield following a 3-0 win against Congo Boys in a Round of 64 match at Mbaraki Sports grounds on Sunday.

K’Ogalo, who struggled to travel to Mombasa owing to financial issues, needed goals from Tito Okello, John Macharia, and Clifton Miheso to reach the Round of 32 in the rescheduled match.

Despite the problems they faced before heading to Mombasa, K’Ogalo under coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto started the game forcefully and should have taken an early lead when Okello, met a cross from Miheso, but his weak effort fizzled over the bar.

Okello once again was presented with another opportunity to give his team the lead, but from a corner-kick taken by Macharia, the towering South Sudanese striker, glanced his header over the bar.

But in the 37th minute, Okello finally found the back of the net for Gor Mahia after his feeble shot, evaded the Congo Boys defenders including the keeper to hit the back of the net.

The goal somehow disjointed Congo Boys, who had put a brave face throughout the opening minutes, and Gor Mahia were happy to have broken the deadlock and headed into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

On resumption, Congo Boys defenders, failed to clear a ball from Okello and Macharia was in the right position to tap it home for the second goal. It was 3-0 in the 61st minute when Miheso wrapped up the win with a well-curved ball from outside the box.

Gor Mahia will next face CUSCO in the round of 32 which is set to be played on June 1, and June 2, 2021, with winners from this round proceeding to the round of 16 that will be played on June 5, and June 6, 2021.

Before the fixture, Gor Mahia were stranded in Taita Taveta after their midweek FKF Premier League match against Sofapaka, and it needed the intervention of Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal who came to their rescue and confirmed he will take care of the team while in the Coastal-region.

Gor Mahia treasurer confirmed the financial assist from Shahbal by stating: “Many thanks Suleiman Shahbal for accepting to host our boys tonight [Saturday] ahead tomorrow’s [Sunday] game at very short notice, through the able efforts of Kevoh Wuod Adori, Gor Mahia coordinator Coast region.”

“Thank you so much for opening your doors and answering our knock at the hour of need. Gor Mahia is humbled and very grateful, God bless you, and may you never know lack.”

Despite having a title sponsor, Betsafe, Gor Mahia have often struggled to honour their matches especially in the Caf Champions League, where they find it difficult to travel away with players downing tools demanding accrued salaries and allowances.