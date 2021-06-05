FKF Shield Cup: Mejja on target as Tusker cruise to quarter-finals

The Brewers booked their place in the last eight after a slim win at their Ruaraka backyard on Saturday

Tusker FC became the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the FKF Shield Cup after a 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

The Brewers went into the match knowing a win will see them storm into the last eight and they did exactly that as Henry Mejja scored the all-important goal in the 34th minute.

The win also ensured the Brewers, led by coach Robert Matano, kept alive their hopes of clinching a double this campaign as they are also in the race for the FKF Premier League title.

The veteran Matano rotated his squad with goalkeeper Robert Mboya starting ahead of regular Emery Mvuyukure, while captain Hashim Sempala was restored in the squad alongside Eugine Asike, who partnered Rodgers Aloro at the heart of the defence.

It was Tusker who threatened from the onset and in the 13th minute a sweeping ball from their own half was diverted to Mejja by the speeding Sempala, but before he could pull the trigger towards goal, the chance was snuffed out by a Villa defender.

Tusker continued to attack their opponents and Boniface Muchiri should have made it 1-0 in the 23rd minute but his well-thought effort went inches wide.

But they did not wait for long as Mejja finally broke the deadlock, the striker racing onto a long ball from Humphrey Mieno, before calmly slotting it past the Villa keeper for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Article continues below

In the second half, Matano moved to make a triple change, with Apollo Otieno, Kepha, and Muchiri coming on for Chris Onyango, Brian Marita, and Jackson Macharia, but they could still not break down the Villa rearguard which opted to defend and use counter-attacks.

In another match, Equity Bank came from a goal down to sink Vegpro 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Equity, led by coach John Baraza, scored their goals through Jacob Onyango, who grabbed a double, while Lusuma Oscarscored for Vegpro.

The Brewers will now have to wait for the other top teams, including Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, to play their matches to learn their next opponent.