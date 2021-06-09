FKF Shield Cup: Kipeygon’s penalty sends AFC Leopards past Tusker

Ingwe have kept alive their hopes of winning the double after seeing off the Brewers in the cup quarter-finals at Ruaraka grounds

AFC Leopards have reached the semi-finals of the FKF Shield Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Tusker at Ruaraka grounds.

Captain of the day Isaac Kipyegon scored the all-important goal in the 36th minute after converting from the penalty spot to send Ingwe to the last four of the competition, where they will now face Division One side Equity Bank.

Equity reached the semis after securing a shock 1-0 win against defending champions Bandari in the earlier quarter-final duel also at the same venue.

Tusker came into the game with an eye on winning the domestic double as they are also leading the Premier League table, and coach Robert Matano made only one change to the starting XI that played in their Round of 16 fixture against Luanda Villa, with Luke Namanda coming in for Chris Ochieng.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards brought in goalkeeper John Oyemba for Benjamin Ochan and they were the first to threaten the Brewers’ dangerzone as striker Elvis Rupia glanced a header wide in the third minute.

Tusker responded with an attack of their own in the 12th minute but Sammy Miseh could not finish off a cross from Eugine Asike, as he sent it wide.

But in the 36th minute, Ingwe took the lead when a corner from Rupia was handled by a Tusker defender and up stepped Kipyegon, who sent goalkeeper Robert Mboya the wrong way with the ensuing spot kick.

Immediately after AFC took the lead, Tusker could have levelled matters but Henry Meja hit the woodwork after combining well with Apollo Otieno and Boniface Muchiri.

In the second half, Oyemba was called upon to deny Meja twice, first punching his right-footed effort back into play before he dived full strength to send his rebound out for a fruitless corner.

Ingwe will now face Equity Bank in the semis after they beat Bandari 1-0. The Bankers, who reached the last eight following a 1-0 win against Vegpro, needed a 57th-minute goal courtesy of Sande Katumba to knock out the defending champions.

It was Bandari who came into the game as favourites and having beaten Sigalagala 5-0 in the Round of 16, they were already tipped to get past the Bankers, who are handled by former Harambee Stars striker John Baraza.

In the other quarter-final matches set for Thursday, Gor Mahia will take on Kariobangi Sharks while Nairobi City Stars will come up against Bidco United.