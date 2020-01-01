FKF Shield Cup: Kimani reacts after AFC Leopards' narrow win vs Ushuru

The youthful tactician states the Taxmen were tough to beat in the match staged at Afraha Stadium last weekend

AFC coach Anthony Kimani said Ushuru FC were a tough opponent in the FKF Round of 16.

Ten-man Ingwe were held to a goalless draw in regulation time before winning the penalty shootout 4-2 and advancing to the quarter-finals. The former defender says the Taxmen gave them a run for their money owing to their unpredictable nature.

"These are the most dangerous sides to play against in the knockout competitions because you never know what to expect from them," Kimani told Goal after the match.

"[Ushuru] are unpredictable and are currently doing well in their respective league. We knew it was going to be a tough match, they gave us a run for our money and once we got a red card they had a numerical advantage.

"But I felt they lacked the mental strength and resilience to push us and get a good result. That gave us an upper hand in the latter stages of the match."

The former international has also explained the reason behind the excellent execution of penalties by his team.

"We have been practising on taking penalties the entire week and that is why the boys were confident about them. Everybody was comfortable and wanted to take one," Kimani added.

Ingwe have won the competition 10 times with the last triumph in 2017.