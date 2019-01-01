FKF Shield Cup: Kariobangi Sharks and KCB reach semi-finals

Kariobangi Sharks were forced to pick the win from the post-match penalties after a regular time 1-1 draw

managed to book their FKF semi-final slot with a post-match penalty win over Bungoma Supers Stars at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

The first half ended 0-0 as both teams failed to create enough chances that warranted the opener. Idd Wasike surprisingly opened the score for the Bungoma-based side in the 78th minute after a lapse of concentration in Kariobangi Sharks back line.

Eric Kapaito then equalized for the defending champions in the 83rd minute and forced the match winner to be decided from the spot.

Kariobangi Sharks scored four of their shoot outs while Bungoma Super Stars managed to score two. Duke Abuya, Sven Yidah, Nixon Omondi and Thomas Teka scored successfully to hand the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side their win.

Patrick Kwitonda and Christopher Masika scored the two penalties for Bungoma Super Stars while Hillary Simiyu and Boniface Munyendo failed to beat Gad Mathews in Kariobangi Sharks goal.

Sharks have now managed to compete in the Shield Cup’s semis for the fourth straight time and have now joined , SS Assad and . Initially, Bungoma Super Stars had beaten AFC and to progress up to the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, in the early kick-off involving another KPL sideand National Super League side, the former pulled a 4-1 win to book their berth in the competition’s penultimate stage.