FKF Shield Cup: Kapaito ready for 'bittersweet' FC Talanta reunion

The Kariobangi Sharks striker says he will be psyched up to face the team he loves in the Round of 16 of the knockout competition

striker Erick Kapaito has stated he will enjoy bittersweet memories when he faces his former side FC Talanta in the FKF Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Kapaito joined Sharks after his stellar performance with Talanta in the 2017 season which saw him net 15 goals, which caught the eye of coach William Muluya.

Ahead of the two team’s meeting at Kasarani Stadium, Kapaito told the club’s official website: “I am pumped up for the game and I am training hard as I do ahead of each game.

“However, it will be a bittersweet moment to play against them because it’s a team I love. However, that is what professional football brings and I just got to contain my emotions and so the business first.”

On what he liked most when he turned out for the side in the National Super League, Kapaito explained: “I liked the togetherness in the team. We were always there for each other from the technical bench to the playing unit.

“I wouldn’t have managed the 15 goals in a season there if it were not for that togetherness. It is pretty much like the bond we have here at Sharks.”

Kapaito also admitted similarities between the sides as they battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the knockout competition.

“Yes. The first one as I have said is togetherness. Secondly, tactically both teams are keen to play positive and possession-based football. It is pretty much similar and that is why I was able to settle in faster at Sharks," he continued.

On what to expect on Sunday, Kapaito said: “I expect a game where both teams will be positive as usual and competitive. We want to go through to the next round so we must fight, compete and hopefully win.”

A win for Sharks will see them reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the fifth time in a row.