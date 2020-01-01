FKF Shield Cup: It is beyond my hands when Gor Mahia players down tools – Polack

The British coach says he will just sit and wait for the top brass to sort out players’ issues before they play on Saturday

coach Steven Polack has revealed he his left powerless when his players decide to stage a go-slow to demand salaries.

On Thursday, Gor Mahia players once again boycotted training and staged a go-slow protesting for their unpaid dues.

The 18-time Kenyan champions have been struggling to cover their expenses owing to the lack of sponsors. A player who did not wish to be mentioned confirmed to Goal the players opted against training despite having a crucial match this weekend.

More teams

The British coach Polack has now told Goal he is always left speechless and without work to do when the players decide to take the decision.

“They didn’t train yesterday [Thursday] and it looks like they won’t train again today [Friday],” Polack told Goal.

“I have not seen the players in training and they have not shown up.”

Asked how prepared they are ahead of their FKF Round of 16 match against Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta , Polack told Goal: “You can’t prepare for the game if you are not training, can you?

“I had even prepared my notes for training, how to play in the match and how to defend, but I don’t see players and that is very difficult to prepare for a game which I really wanted to win.

Article continues below

“We need to see what happens today and if all the issues will be sorted, but you know, I cannot do anything about it, it is out of my hand, it is not in my hands, I have to wait and see how the problem is solved.

“We just have to wait and see what happens today [Friday], hopefully, something will be discussed by the top people upstairs and maybe we will be able to play on Saturday.”

Gor Mahia, who are at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table, will take on Posta Rangers at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.