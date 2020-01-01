FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia want to win the double – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal they have now shifted their attention to the domestic cup after winning the derby on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has stated they are now shifting their focus to doing well in the FKF .

The Kenyan champions beat rivals AFC 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby on Sunday to cement their top spot in the 17-team league table.

They are scheduled to take on fellow top-flight side Posta in a Round of 16 fixture at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

“We are now done with the league, we take a break and shift our focus to the Shield Cup because it is another trophy I want to win this season,” Polack told Goal.

“We have done well in the competition so far, we got a scare against Naivas FC but finally managed to sail through and now against , we must get ready because they are not an easy team.

“We must prepare well and field a good team against them, they are also keen to win the trophy and so it will not be easy. We must make sure that we stay focused and do our job, it will be a tough game but as usual, my boys are ready to qualify for the next round."

In other matches, Wazito FC will host fellow KPL side at Kenyatta Stadium on the first day of action while will have to take a trip down to the Coastal city of Mombasa for their match against .

National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday, AFC Leopards will come up against NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.

will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards vs Ushuru match.

The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as aSh2 million cash prize.