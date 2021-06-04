FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia competing to win every trophy – Vaz Pinto

The Portuguese coach maintains their focus is to win all trophies they are taking part in after reaching the Round of 16 of the domestic cup

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stressed his focus for the season is to make sure they compete and win all the trophies they are taking part in.

K’Ogalo are currently fighting to retain the FKF Premier League title and also win the FA Cup, and after a 5-0 win over Cusco on Thursday to reach the Round of 16, the Portuguese tactician has maintained their focus is to win every competition hence the reason they take every match equally seriously.

What has been said?

“It was very important to give some minutes to some of the players, who don’t play most of the time because they normally play less time and I am happy because some of them have given me something to smile about and also happy with the result,” Vaz Pinto told Goal after the game at Ruaraka grounds.

“I look forward to the next game always and our focus is to win matches and competitions we are taking part in and if we are in this cup our focus is to win it of course, we don’t have any options, but I am looking for the next game, and I prepare them to win like any other matches.

“All matches to me are very important be it in the cup game or the league so the most important thing is to prepare to win matches and we see how far we can go, but the focus is always to stay competitive in every journey we are in, because all we need is a trophy at the end of the season.”

How Gor reached Round of 16

Against the minnows, Gor Mahia grabbed their goals through John Macharia, Tito Okello, and Joachim Ochieng and the win ensured the reigning champions have won six matches in a row in all competitions.

It was Macharia who scored the opener in the 11th minute and moments later Okello doubled the advantage to ensure the top-tier heavyweights went into the half-time break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

K’Ogalo were then made to wait until the 79th minute to score their third goal courtesy of Macharia. The attacker was left unmarked and did not hesitate to complete his brace.

Ten minutes later, it was the turn of Ochieng to put his name on the scoresheet, before former Vipers SC striker Okello scored his second in stoppage time to ensure K’Ogalo scored five.

Apart from Gor Mahia, big guns that made it to the Round of 16 include AFC Leopards, Tusker, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks and defending champions Bandari.