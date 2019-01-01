FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia to face Bandari in round of 16
Gor Mahia will make a trip to the Coastal town of Mombasa where they will face Bandari in the Shield Cup round of 16.
K'Ogalo has always struggled at the Mbaraki Stadium, but they will be trying to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered against the dockers in the league earlier this year. The match will be played on April 1.
2017 champions AFC Leopards have a relatively easier task against Bungoma Superstars. The latter eliminated Sofapaka 5-4 courtesy of penalties after the match ended in a barren draw.
Another tough match will be between 2018 National Super League champions Western Stima who will be hosting promotion hopefuls Wazito.
Fitures; Mwatate United vs Congo Boys, SS Assad vs Naivas, Bidco United vs Dero FC, KCB vs Vihiga Sportiff, Western Stima FC vs Wazito FC, AFC Leopards vs Bungoma Superstars, Bandari vs Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks vs Muranga Seal.