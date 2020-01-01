FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia survive Naivas FC threat as AFC Leopards beat Elim FC

K'Ogalo had to fight back and defeat their opponents while Ingwe survived courtesy of Elvis Rupia's goal

survived a scare from Naivas FC in the FKF tie at Moi Internationals Sports Complex to pick up a 3-2 win and advance to the Round of 16.

Naivas went ahead in the 12th minute when Kingsley Owuor scored before Dickson Ambundo equalized in the 40th minute in a tense Sunday clash.

Naivas reclaimed their lead a minute after Ambundo's equalizer via Rashid Hassan's strike. Lawrence Juma restored parity for the heavyweights in the 69th minute before Boniface Omondi added the winner deep in stoppage time.

AFC picked a narrow win at Kenyatta Stadium against Elim FC of Kitale. Elvis Rupia scored the goal that made the difference as he earned his second one for Ingwe since joining from Wazito in January.

The other goal had come in a KPL tie against in Nakuru.

At Mumias Complex, Ulinzi Stars had to wait for post-match penalties to edge Luanda Villa.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw after Olilio Marvin had scored for the hosts in the 50th minute before Masita Masita equalized for Ulinzi Stars in the 57th minute. The 2010 KPL winners picked up a 9-8 win from spot-kicks.

defeated KSG Ogopa 2-0 at Kenyatta Stadium to book their place in the next round. It took the KPL side 70 minutes to get a breakthrough as Collins Agade did well to beat the Ogopa goalkeeper to break the deadlock then.

Agade found himself in the right place to receive a cross from Danson Namasakha who had initially been put through by Mohammed Siraj.

William Wadri stretched the Dockers lead five minutes before regular time ended through a penalty. Shaban Kenga was brought down inside the box and the Ugandan forward was precise enough to plant the ball into the bottom corner to punish KSG Ogopa who had remained firm for the better part of the game.

In another tie at Kasarani, edged Kenpoly 2-0 to book their ticket in the Round of 16.

Patrick Ngunyi scored the opener for the William Muluya-led side in the 13th minute before Derrick Onyango added the second one seven minutes later.

Finally, are the other KPL side that survived the scare from Zoo Youth FC at Gusii Stadium. After a 1-1 draw within regular time, the Bankers went on to win 4-2 from spot-kicks.