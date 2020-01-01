FKF Shield: Gor Mahia players down tools ahead of Posta Rangers clash

The team failed to train as members demanded their four-month unpaid dues

players have once again boycotted training and staged a go-slow protesting for their unpaid dues.

The 18-time league champions have been struggling to meet their expenses owing to the lack of sponsors and well-wishers have been bailing them out on several occasions. A player who did not wish to be mentioned confirmed players opted against training despite having a crucial match this weekend.

"Sometimes we are forced to down our tools to pressurize the management into hearing our grievances," the source told Goal.

"We love the team and give our best to ensure the club remains at the top. But what do we get in return? Broken promises! They keep on promising they will pay but when the day reaches, they postpone again. We cannot keep on living on the same lies; we have bills to pay."

The player says if nothing is done between Thursday and Saturday morning then Posta might be handed a walkover in the game at Afraha in Nakuru.

"We understand the club is in a tight situation, but again we are employees and after work, we should be paid even if it is a little amount as the management looks for a sponsor.

"If we hear no word from the office between today [Thursday] and Saturday morning I do not think we will honour our game [against ]," he concluded.

Gor Mahia are currently on top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.