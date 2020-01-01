FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia 'p****d me off' for skipping game vs Posta Rangers - Omollo
Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo believes Gor Mahia took advantage of the coronavirus threat to skip their scheduled FKF Shield Cup game against his charges.
The 10-time champions failed to travel to Nakuru where they were to play the Mailmen, claiming the directive by the government to suspend sporting activities had tampered with their logistics.
However, the 49-year-old tactician claims that was just an excuse for not turning up to play in the Round of 16 because of the financial problems at the club.
"Gor Mahia were not prepared to play owing to the go-slows by their players, whatever they said in their statement was just an excuse," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.
"It is a shame when a big club like Gor Mahia fails to turn up for a game when everything else has been put in place to ensure it is successful.
"The sponsor was there, match officials were there and Posta Rangers were there too. I am p****d off; they could have found a way of honouring the game."
The former defender believes K'Ogalo should not be given another chance by the federation since they skipped the game intentionally.
"If it was a league game, I am sure [Gor Mahia] could not have missed. Being a knockout game, if the FKF will schedule for another date, it will put the integrity of the game into jeopardy," Omollo added.
"The federation should just focus on the remaining matches of the competition."
Defending champions Bandari and KCB also failed to turn out for their matches against Sofapaka and Wazito FC, respectively.