FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia land Posta Rangers as AFC Leopards to face Ushuru FC

The Kenyan champions have been drawn against the Mailmen while Ingwe will entertain the Taxmen in the knockout tourney

FC will face Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta in the Round of 16 of the FKF .

The Kenyan champions kept their hopes of winning a treble this season alive when they bundled out Division One side Naivas FC 3-2 in the Round of 32 clash staged at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

In the draw conducted immediately after the matches played on Sunday, Gor Mahia will next come up against the Mailmen, who reached the stage after beating UON Tandaza on post-match penalties.

K’Ogalo's rivals AFC , who qualified after edging out minnows Elimu FC 1-0, will take on National Super League side Ushuru FC while defending champions will come up against in another all-Premier League clash.

Sofapaka reached the stage after eliminating Balaji EPZ on penalties while Bandari floored KSG Ogopa 2-0 on Sunday.

In other pairings, Wazito FC will face while will entertain FC Talanta.

The final of the competition will be staged on May 30.

The tournament winner will take home Ksh2million, while the runners-up will pocket Ksh1million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams will get Ksh750, 000 and Ksh500, 000, respectively.

FKF Round of 16 fixtures: FC Talanta vs Kariobangi Sharks, vs Gor Mahia, Sofapaka v Bandari, Bidco United vs Fortune Sacco, v Kisumu All-Stars, Ushuru vs AFC Leopards, KCB vs Wazito FC, Migori Youth v .