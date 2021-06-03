FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia hit Cusco for five to seal their place in Round of 16

K'Ogalo scored two goals in the first half with the remaining three coming in the second one

Gor Mahia have sealed their place in the last 16 of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup after a 5-0 win over Cusco on Thursday at the Ruaraka Grounds.

John Macharia, Tito Okello, and Joachim Ochieng ensured K'Ogalo walked past the minnows and into the next round.

The FKF Premier League reigning champions have won six matches in a row in all competitions, and it was no surprise when they took a lead courtesy of Macharia after just 11 minutes.

Moments later, Bright Star Okello doubled the advantage to ensure the top-tier heavyweights went to the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

The Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto-led charges had to wait until the 79th minute to score their third goal courtesy of Macharia. The attacker was left unmarked and did not hesitate to complete his brace.

10 minutes later, it was the turn of Ochieng to put his name in the scoresheet, before former Vipers SC striker Okello scored his second in the stoppages to ensure K'Ogalo score five.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards maintained their push to clinch a double this season after edging out Posta Rangers 1-0 in the same competition to advance the next round on Wednesday.

Ingwe were, however, forced to toil to get the win against their fellow top-flight side with Collins Shichenje notching the all-important goal in the 56th minute at Thika Municipal Stadium.

The win put the Patrick Aussem’s-led charges into the Round of 16 and also kept alive their hopes of winning a double this season as they are also firmly in the Premier League title race since they are currently sitting third on the table with 36 points, three fewer than leaders Tusker.

Bandari also cruised into a comfortable 5-1 win against Dimba Patriots in a Round of 32 fixture at Mbaraki Sports grounds.

The Dockers dominated the fixture against the minnows and were rewarded with goals from Benjamin Murimi, who grabbed a double in the 14th and 81st minutes, William Wadri in the 70th minute, Darius Msagha in the 76th, and Guelord Mwamba in the 90th minute.

Rashid Athman scored for the Patriots in the 72nd minute but it was not enough to keep them in the knockout competition.

Tusker also qualified after a 4-1 win over Marafiki FC.