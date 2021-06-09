FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia have respect for Kariobangi Sharks – Vaz Pinto

The Portuguese tactician admits having respect for the Sharks but insists their target is to reach the final of the domestic cup

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has promised a cautious approach to their FKF Shield Cup quarter-final clash against Kariobangi Sharks on Thursday.

K’Ogalo will face their fellow Premier League side at Utalii grounds seeking to advance to the semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of winning the double in this campaign.

The Kenyan champions are also in the hunt to retain the top-flight title as they have managed to win four straight matches since the action resumed, but they will face a Sharks side, who beat them at the same stage of the same competition in 2018.

During the fixture played at Machakos Stadium, both teams finished regular time tied at 0-0 but Sharks under coach William Muluya managed to win 4-2 on penalties to send K’Ogalo out of the competition and reach the last four.

The Portuguese tactician, who is chasing his first title since arriving at the side to replace Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, has told Goal he has a lot of respect for Sharks but their mission in the competition is to go all the way and win the trophy.

What has been said?

“Of course if we are in the competition we play to win, we are not in the competition to lose, it is the reason we are participating in this competition, we are in this cup to win and nothing else,” Vaz Pinto told Goal on Wednesday.

“We will look at the match against Kariobangi [Sharks] with respect and take a cautious approach, Sharks is a good team with a good coach and they also have good players but Gor Mahia is also the same, we have good players and a good team, I expect a good game.

Article continues below

“My main target is to win this game and reach the semi-finals, but we look to this game with a lot of confidence but also with a lot of respect to our opponents.”

Other quarter-final fixtures

In the other quarter-final fixtures set for Wednesday, four-time winners Tusker will come up against eight-time winners AFC Leopards at Ruaraka grounds while defending champions Bandari will take on Division One side Equity Bank.

On Thursday, Nairobi City Stars, who beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 to reach the last eight, will face Bidco United in an all-Premier League clash.