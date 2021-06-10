FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia down Kariobangi Sharks to book Bidco United in semis

The league champions will face the Thika club, who outwitted Nairobi City Stars in their respective quarter-final's fixture

Gor Mahia joined arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the FKF Shield Cup semi-finals after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Utalii Ground on Thursday.

The FKF Premier League heavyweights scored in either half to progress in the domestic competition at the expense of the former champions. Karim Nikiema and Sydney Ochieng were the scorers for K'Ogalo in a match they largely dominated from the first whistle.

Nikiema scored at the half-hour mark when he took advantage of a concentration lapse by the Kariobangi Sharks defence to fire home the opener. Ga Mathews helped Gor Mahia maintain the lead when he stopped Godfrey Shiveka's penalty minutes into the second half as Kariobangi Sharks looked more determined to get an equaliser.

Ochieng, who came on later in the second half, doubled the scoreline for Gor Mahia in added time to punish Kariobangi Sharks, who were in a serious hunt for an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Bidco United progressed after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nairobi City Stars at the Ruaraka ground and will now face Gor Mahia. David Orem scored the only goal of the game that helped Bidco United, who have been in impressive form in the league, to advance at the expense of the Kawangware club.

The first clear chance for City Stars came in the ninth minute when Oliver Maloba outmanoeuvred two opponents, but his final shot was blocked as Anthony Kimani collected the rebound, but his attempt went wide.

Kevin Okumu was the first player to be yellow-carded when he brought down Stephen Waruru as Bidco United launched a counter-attack in the 12th minute. The home team was unable to take advantage of a free kick just outside the box.

Orem scored for the Premier League debutants in the 29th minute and, despite the City Stars' threats and dominance all through the remaining time, Bidco United remained solid and emerged winners.

A combination of Davis Agesa and Bolton Omwenga almost gave City Stars an equaliser in the 33rd minute, but the former was let down by his first touch while unmarked inside Bidco United's box. The Thika club survived again when Omwenga's cross found Nicholas Kipkirui inside the box, but the former Gor Mahia forward was unable to find some space to shoot as the opponents swarmed around him and cleared away the 43rd-minute danger.

City Stars made a change in the 55th minute when Maloba came out of his place to be filled in by Rodgers Okumu and the substitute's impact was felt immediately as his moves won three free-kicks for the dominant City Stars within four minutes. The visitors almost earned an equaliser in the 70th minute, but Kennedy Onyango's header from a corner hit the crossbar.

Kimani was injured in the 87th minute and City Stars were forced to make a last-minute change as Ebrimah Sanneh came on.