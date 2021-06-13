FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia did not expect Bidco United to take them to penalties - Pinto

K'Ogalo will play AFC Leopards in the final scheduled for July 4 with the winner qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stated he did not expect to get into penalties with Bidco United in the FKF Shield Cup.

The reigning league champions won 4-1 in penalties to set up a Mashemeji Derby with AFC Leopards, in the FKF Shield Cup final, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In the Sunday game at the Utalii Grounds, Kenneth Muguna opened the scoring in favour of K'Ogalo with David Orem replying for the opponents.

Gad Mathews saved a Zacharia Gathu penalty with Orem shooting wide while Anthony Simasi managed to beat the goalkeeper.

K'Ogalo scored all their penalties through Alpha Onyango, Miheso, John Macharia, and Onyango to set up a Mashemeji Derby final against AFC Leopards who beat Equity FC 6-5 on penalties.

What did Pinto say after the match?

We conceded the first goal from our mistake, and had chances which we did not utilise," the Portuguese told Goal .

"The second half was not easy, and the pitch made it more difficult. We did not expect to get into penalties, we had aimed at winning within 90 minutes, but we did not manage. Bidco are a good team in the league and have given us a good game.

"As a coach, it is important to get into the final for the first time since 2013. It is an opportunity to get a ticket to Caf [competition]. It will be tough against the Leopards but my players will give everything."

What did Anthony Akhulia say after the Bidco loss?

"We conceded first but managed to get back into the game which shows my players were mentally strong," the tactician told Goal.

"The penalties are tricky, you might practice them but in a game situation, it is tough. It has been a good season for us, making our debut in the game and reaching the semis is no mean achievement.

"We are targeting the final next season. Against KCB it will be a very different game and a different approach."

Gor Mahia will now play AFC Leopards - who eliminated Equity 6-5 on penalties, with the overall winner representing the nation in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.