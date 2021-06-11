FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia deserved to beat Kariobangi Sharks – Muluya

The Sharks tactician hails K’Ogalo for a good display that denied his team a chance to reach the last four of the domestic cup

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has conceded Gor Mahia deserved to beat his side in the quarter-final of the FKF Shield Cup on Thursday.

The Sharks went into the last eight fixture with hopes of ending Gor Mahia’s march to the double this campaign as they were the last team to beat K’Ogalo in the same competition and at the same stage in 2018, but they could not succeed as the Kenyan champions roared to a 2-0 win at Utalii grounds.

The FKF Premier League heavyweights scored in either half to progress into the semi-finals of the domestic competition at the expense of the former champions with their goals coming from Karim Nikiema and Sydney Ochieng in a match they largely dominated from the first to the final whistle.

Muluya has conceded Gor Mahia were the better side because they used two of their best chances to punish his team.

What has been said?

“We lost fairly, Muluya told Goal with a smile. “All I can say it was a good game, and congratulations to Gor Mahia because they got two chances and converted them to goals, they deserved it.

“They [Gor Mahia] also scored a very good goal from Karim [Nikiema] and it came when we were heading to finish the first half and somehow it affected my players and in the second period we also got chances to come back into the game but we could not, but Gor Mahia got another chance and killed the game, congratulations to them.”

On why he opted to use young players in the fixture, Muluya said: “It was good for them to also get a run because we are playing matches every two days and it is good also to rest some players and rotate the squad.

“I think the young players showed they can also compete, they played well but we punished because of the two goals which Gor scored from their two best chances and I think it was good to give them a chance to play.”

On what next for the Sharks after missing out the chance for Caf Confederation Cup, Muluya explained: “All our focus now will shift to the league, because it means if we are out of the cup then we have to fight now in the league and it is the only chance we have to continental.

“We know the league winner will be decided on June 30 and we have to fight and see if we can win it, I know we can we win it, and we know the team to be declared on June 30 will not be the outright champions as we still have to play matches to the end of the season.”

Muluya defends Lemu for penalty miss

Sharks had a good chance to go level at 1-1 in the first half but defender Geoffrey Lemu missed from the penalty spot after his effort was saved by Gor Mahia keeper Gad Mathews.

Article continues below

Muluya has, however, refused to blame the captain of the day for the missed penalty insisting: “[Lemu] lost the penalty and I feel the other player [goalkeeper] from the other side also did a good job to save it, so I cannot blame the player for missing the penalty, because this happens all over the world.

“Yes it was a good chance for us to come back into the game but we have to forget that and focus on the coming matches in the league.”

Gor Mahia will now face Bidco United in the semi-finals while their rivals AFC Leopards will take on Division One side Equity Bank, who eliminated champions Bandari, in the other semis with both matches set for Sunday.