FKF Shield Cup: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards advance to quarter-finals

The Kenyan giants have kept alive their hopes of winning the double this season after cruising in the domestic cup

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards powered their way into the quarter-finals of the FKF Shield Cup after winning their respective matches on Sunday.

K’Ogalo made it to the last eight following a 2-1 win against lower division side Mara Sugar with striker Tito Okello and midfielder Kenneth Muguna notching the two goals in 24th and 56th minutes and they will now face the winner between Kariobangi Sharks and KCB.

On the other hand, Ingwe were forced to come from a goal down to beat Bungoma SuperStars 4-2 in a high-scoring fixture.

Goals from defender Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Collins Shichenge, and Elvis Rupia were enough for Ingwe to advance to the quarters after suffering an earlier scare at Ruaraka grounds.

Meanwhile, Bandari remained on course to defend the trophy after they thrashed Sigalagala FC 5-0 in a one-sided Round of 16 fixture at Utalii grounds.

The Dockers under coach Casa Mbungo scored their goals through Benjamin Mirimi in the 4th and 46th minutes, Wilberforce Lugogo in the 20th minute, Guelord Mwamba in the 51st minute and Cleophas Oluoch in the 90th minute.

Nairobi City Stars also progressed to the last eight following a 2-0 win against Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

It was former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui who put the Simba wa Nairobi ahead in the 32nd minute before David Agesa made it 2-0 in the 59th minute.

On Saturday, Tusker became the first team to reach the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

The Brewers went into the match knowing a win will see them storm into the last eight and they did exactly that as Henry Mejja scored the all-important goal in the 34th minute.

The win also ensured the Brewers, led by coach Robert Matano, kept alive their hopes of clinching a double in this campaign as they are also in the race for the FKF Premier League title.

In another match on Saturday, Equity Bank came from a goal down to sink Vegpro 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Equity, led by coach John Baraza, scored their goals through Jacob Onyango, who grabbed a double, while Lusuma Oscar scored for Vegpro.