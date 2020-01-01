FKF Shield Cup: Federation set to make a ruling on aborted matches
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is set to make a ruling on the abandoned Shield Cup matches that were not played on Saturday.
Apart from KCB, who pulled out of the competition, Gor Mahia failed to turn up for their game against Posta Rangers at Afraha Stadium while defending champions Bandari FC were also a no-show at Mbaraki Stadium where they were scheduled to play Sofapaka.
National Super League side Bidco United also failed to travel to Kianyaga Stadium where they were to play Fortune Sacco, and Keroka Technical University failed to honour their game against Kisumu All-Stars.
"The decision over those games will be made on Wednesday by the FKF Committee," Federation CEO Barry Otieno told Goal.
"I cannot tell whether it will be a walkover or repeat, but decisions will be made following the report made by matchday officials. Right now I cannot pre-empt, let us wait for the ruling."
In the matches played on Sunday, AFC Leopards survived a Ushuru FC scare to advance to the next round. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Ingwe advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-2.
Ulinzi defeated Migori Youth by a solitary goal while Kariobangi Sharks claimed a 4-1 win against Migori Youth.
The overall winner will play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.