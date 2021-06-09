FKF Shield Cup: Equity Bank shock champions Bandari to reach semis

The Division One side needed a second half goal to sink the Dockers at Ruaraka grounds and storm the last four

Equity Bank caused one of the major upsets in the FKF Shield Cup this season when they beat champions Bandari 1-0 to reach the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Bankers who reached the last eight following a 1-0 win against Vegpro, needed a 57th-minute goal courtesy of Sande Katumba to knock out the defending champions and proceed to the semi-finals where they will now meet the winner between Tusker and AFC Leopards.

It was Bandari who came into the game as favourites and having beaten Sigalagala 5-0 in the Round of 16, they were already tipped to get past the Bankers, who are handled by former Harambee Stars striker John Baraza.

Bandari under coach Casa Mbungo threatened from the onset and it was William Wadri who had the best chance to put them ahead in the 7th minute but after dribbling well into the dangerzone, his final effort was saved by keeper Timothy Ngugi.

Ngugi, who had an outstanding game, was once again called upon to make double saves, first denying Wadri from point-blank in the 13th minute before pushing out a thunderous shot from Danson Namasaka in the 18th minute.

Equity then started to come into the game and in the 25th minute, Katumba wasted an open chance after he failed to tap in a well-delivered cross from Evans Ochieng.

Another chance for Bandari fell to Collins Agade in the 32nd minute but after controlling the ball well, he unleashed a feeble shot which keeper Ngugi gathered without difficulties.

The two teams headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0 and on resumption, Bandari coach Mbungo made a double substitution as Mosha and Lugogo paved the way for Darius Msagha, and Zakayo Keegan.

However, it was Equity who took the lead in the 57th minute as Katumba capitlised on a defensive lapse by Bandari to beat keeper Justin Ndikumana with a right-footed effort to the top corner of the goal.

The Bankers then resorted to defending and wasting time and despite Bandari throwing all their men upfront to get an equaliser and maybe take the game to penalties, they stood firm and won the game.

Bandari: Justin Ndikumana, Atariza Amai, Mohammed Siraji, Bernard Odhiambo, Brian Odera, Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Wilberforce Lugogo, Hassan Abdalla, Benjamin Mirimi and William Wadri.

Subs: Abdallah Matano, Felly Mulumba, Umar Kasumba, Zakayo Keegan, Guelord Mwamba, Darius Msagha and Salim Swaleh.

Equity: Timothy Ngugi, Oscar Lusomo, Levian Ochieng, Paul Nganyi, Bryson Kigalu, Derick Odhiambo, Nicholas Odhiambo, Evans Ochieng, Sande Katumba, Stephen Ologi, and Bryson Wangai.

Subs: Ezra Chege, Daniel Andayi, Humphrey Otieno, Derrick Ayisi, Jesse Kamau, Josphat Waititu, and Godana Guyo.