FKF Shield Cup Draw: Gor Mahia land Congo Boys, AFC Leopards handed Taita Taveta

The winner of the competition will grab the Caf Confederation Cup slot for the 2021/22 season

Football Kenya Federation has released the programme for the upcoming Shield Cup Round of 64 fixtures.

FKF Premier League giants AFC Leopards will face off with Taita Taveta All-Stars while their Mashemeji derby rivals Gor Mahia will be up against Congo Boys.

Former champions Kariobangi Sharks will entertain Flamingo FC while Nairobi City Stars will battle Mutono Tigers. Posta Rangers and Bandari have been handed Rware FC and Muranga Seal respectively.

Ulinzi Stars have been paired with Flim FC, while Bidco United will battle MMUST FC and Tusker have to negotiate their way past Mihuu United.

Sofapaka and Kitale All-Stars will clash for a place in the next round. Mathare United, Vihiga United, Wazito, Nzoia Sugar, Western Stima and Zoo FC are the top-flight clubs that will not participate in the domestic tournament.

“64 clubs expressed interest in taking part in the knockout competition, among them 11 Premier League and five National Super League sides, as well as clubs taking part in the Division One League and Branch Leagues,” FKF announced as it conducted the draw on Thursday.

The final game will be played on July 31 2021 and the winner will take home Ksh3 million and the runners up will get Ksh1 million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Ksh750,000 and Ksh500,000 in that order.

The winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup for the 2021/22 season.

Full Round of 64 Fixtures:

KSG Ogopa vs Dimba Patriots, Marafiki FC vs JKUAT FC, Taita Taveta All-Stars vs AFC Leopards, Alphonse FC vs Administration Police FC, Flamingo FC vs Kariobangi Sharks, Uprising FC vs Progressive FC, MYSA vs Machakos United.

Article continues below

FC Shells vs Fortune Sacco, Mutono Tigers vs Nairobi City Stars, Tandaza FC vs MCF, Rware vs Posta Rangers FC, Muranga Seal vs Bandari FC, Congo Boys vs Gor Mahia FC, Kajiado North vs Nkanas FC, Mwatate United vs Twyford FC, Vegpro FC vs SS Assad FC.

Bungoma Super Stars vs Zetech Titans, Elim vs Ulinzi Stars, Sigalagala vs Dero, MMUST vs Bidco United, Kiandege Jets vs KCB, Twomoc vs Naivas FC, Luanda Villa vs GDC, Black Diamond Rangers vs Sindo United, Vihiga Spotiff vs Nation FC.

Kobare United vs Egerton FC, Nax Fussball vs Mara Sugar, Mihuu United vs Tusker, Transfoc vs Migori Youth, Nyabururu Sportiff vs Keroka TTI, Blessings FC vs Equity FC, Kitale Allstars vs Sofapaka FC.