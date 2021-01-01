FKF Shield Cup draw: AFC Leopards land Posta Rangers, Sofapaka to face Ulinzi Stars

The clubs are in the race to win Ksh2 million in prize money and a slot in the Caf Confederation Cup fif they win the tournament

The Football Kenya Federation has conducted the draw for the Round of 32 of the Shield Cup with four Premier League sides set to face off.

Ulinzi Stars have landed Sofapaka as their next opponents while Posta Rangers will have to see off AFC Leopards in order to advance to the next round.

With the Congo Boys vs Gor Mahia encounter still pending, the winner of the fixture will face Cusco FC while Tusker, who recorded a 9-0 win over Mihuu United in Bungoma, have been handed Marafiki FC.

With Gor Mahia set to face Napsa Stars on Sunday in the Caf Confederation Cup, their ties could be postponed again depending on whether they will advance against the Zambian rivals.

Bandari, who will host AFC Leopards for a Premier League tie on Friday in Mombasa, have been paired against lower side Dimba Patriots.

Zedekiah Otieno's KCB will play against Divison One side Trasnfoc FC while Kariobangi Sharks who progressed after getting a walkover against Flamingo FC will be up against Tandaza FC.

Premier League debutants Bidco United will face Twyford FC while former National Super League outfit Administration Police FC will square it out with Egerton FC.

"The Round of 32 matches are set to be played between April 17, and April 18, 2021, before yet another draw for the round of 16 is conducted on April 22, 2021," the FKF confirmed on Friday.

Mathare United, Vihiga United, Wazito, Nzoia Sugar, Western Stima and Zoo FC are the top-flight clubs that did not participate in the domestic tournament.

The final game will be played on July 31 and the winner will take home Ksh2 million and the runners-up will get Ksh1 million in prize money. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Ksh750,000 and Ksh500,000 in that order.

The winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2021/22 season.

Full Shield Cup draw:

Fortune Sacco vs Nairobi City Stars, Congo Boys / Gor Mahia vs CUSCO, Marafiki vs Tusker, Sofapaka vs Ulinzi Stars, AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers, Malindi Progressive vs Luanda Villa, Bandari vs Dimba Patriots.

Bungoma Superstars vs Nation FC, KCB vs Transfoc, Kariobangi Sharks vs Tandaza, Kajiado North vs Sigalagala TTI, Equity vs Keroka TTI, Twomoc vs Vegpro, Bidco United vs Twyford, Egerton vs Administration Police, Mara Sugar vs NYSA.