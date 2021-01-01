FKF Shield Cup: Broke Gor Mahia bailed out by Mombasa businessman

K’Ogalo were still stranded in Taita Taveta where they had played a top league match against Sofapaka at Wundanyi Stadium

Gor Mahia have finally managed to travel to Mombasa to honour their FKF Shield Cup Round of 64 fixture against Congo Boys at Mbaraki Grounds on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were stranded in Taita Taveta as they did not have money for the players' accommodation in Mombasa but according to the club’s treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo, businessman Suleiman Shahbal has come to their rescue and will take care of the team while in the Coastal-region.

While thanking Shahbal for his good gesture to rescue the team, Odhiambo wrote on her social media pages: “Many thanks Suleiman Shahbal for accepting to host our boys tonight [Saturday] ahead tomorrow’s [Sunday] game at very short notice, through the able efforts of Kevoh Wuod Adori, Gor Mahia coordinator Coast region.

“Thank you so much for opening your doors and answering our knock at the hour of need. Gor Mahia is humbled and very grateful, God bless you and may you never know lack.”

On his part, Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Abondo also confirmed they were already on their way to Mombasa to honour the fixture by stating: “We are on our way to Mombasa for tomorrow's [Sunday’s] match against Congo Boys.

“We should be there shortly - all players are in good shape. Our appreciation goes to Hon. Suleiman Shahbal for the big support - offering to take care of the team's accommodation cost. We hope for the best on Sunday.”

Despite having a title sponsor, Betsafe, Gor Mahia have often struggled to honour their matches especially in the Caf Champions League, where they find it difficult to travel away with players downing tools demanding accrued salaries and allowances.

According to the Gor Mahia website, a total of 22 players led by captain Harun Shakava will make the trip to Mombasa for the domestic fixture set for Mbaraki Stadium.

The winner of the domestic cup will earn a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. Last season, Kenya did not have a team in the competition as the tournament was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Gor Mahia travelling party: Harun Shakava, Samuel Njau, Gad Mathews, Nicholas Omondi, Frank Odhiambo, Cliffton Miheso, Kenneth Muguna, Tito Okello, Fred Nkata, Ernest Wendo, Charles Momanyi, Andrew Juma, Victor Ayugi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Caleb Omondi, John Ochieng, Abdoul Karim, John Macharia, Sydney Ochieng, Alpha Onyango.

Technical bench: Manuel Vaz Pinto, Jolawi Obondo, Sammy Omollo, Jerim Onyango, Fred Otieno, Juma Hamisi, Victor Nyaoro, George Omondi.